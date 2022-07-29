SBYBSL closes season

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Youth Baseball and Softball League (SBYBSL) held its closing ceremonies this past weekend, completing another successful season by the league.

In total, over 750 players encompassing 59 teams were awarded for their play during the season.

With four teams from the league advancing to the Pony World Series, and another team making their way to the best of the best in the International World Series, there is no doubt the league continues to be one of the best in the entire state.

One team who dominated through several age groups was the Bad Boys, which captured first place for 7u division as well as the 12u division.

Assistant coach Ben Ojeda, who has three sons playing in the league, noted that his kids have benefitted greatly from playing in the SBYBSL.

“They’ve learned a lot in the few years they’ve been competing, and I think the emphasis the league administrators put on the kids is second to none,” said Ojeda. “We’re already excited for next season.”

