One family orchestra performs in McAllen

By RENE TORRES

McAllen was the home of a one-family-orchestra that could make music to fill a full program as all seven family members were always in tune to deliver a concert for the citizens of McAllen. The widely known Porfirio Guerra family that included a tot as young as four-years-old formed a complete orchestra.

In November of 1937, just like every previous year, the group was hard at rehearsal as they prepared for their yearly concerts. The only difference this time around was that the family was invited to participate in the prestigious Mid-Winter Fair held in Harlingen.

It was no surprise that the group was performing in Harlingen, as one of the themes of the fair was to promote educational inspiration and constructive entertainment. The McAllen orchestra was truly an exemplary model in music education.

Before homeschooling was a popular concept, there was no better teacher than their mother. Mrs. Christina P. Guerra was herself an accomplished musician, who also served as their accompanist and instructor. The children ranged in age from four to 12 years.

Tomasita, the oldest of the clan at 12, was the violinist who could also sing and dance; Junior, at 10, played the trumpet; Angelita, eight, was in control of the piano, played the violin, xylophone and could dance as well; Marin Olivia, seven, also played the piano, violin and danced; Homero, six, handled the tambourine, and Arturo, four, was always in-step playing the triangles.

As a two-year-old, Arturo, was not sitting around playing with toys, but instead used one (a baby rattle), to help the orchestra stay in rhythm.

