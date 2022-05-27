Program awards grants locally

Special to the NEWS

A not-for-profit organization with offices in San Benito has been awarded a grant by the state.

Communities In Schools will have more opportunities to explore its natural surroundings thanks to grants awarded through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP).

These 41 grant partnerships, totaling $2,048,678, will support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities throughout the state and build on $22 million already awarded by TPWD over the past 25 years.

CO-OP grant recipients include churches, conservation groups, nature centers, non-profit organizations, school districts and municipalities.

Funded projects range from physical education classes focused on mountain biking at Franklin Mountains State Park, to wheelchair-adapted vessels on the Laguna Madre Bay and Spanish language programs educating residents about the health of creeks and streams.

Communities build capacity by participating in Angler and Archery Instructor programs. Teachers and college students receive training in Project WILD to deliver hundreds of hours of environmental education lessons.

Through these programs, Texas youth learn to hunt, fish, camp, and paddle, and begin a lifelong journey on a path to conservation stewardship. The benefits to Texas communities are endless.

