Lozano takes next step at UTRGV

Karley Lozano knew from a young age that she was going to serve her community in one way or another.

Growing up as the daughter of former Precinct 4 Constable Hoss Lozano, naturally the confident youngster was drawn to a life in law enforcement.

With Karley’s high school days soon in her rear view mirror, the Rio Hondo graduate already has her eyes set on a lofty goal – joining the FBI.

“Growing up with a dad as a constable, my parents always stressed the importance of helping your community prosper,” said Lozano. “The FBI always intrigued me because they help the community on the largest scale.”

In high school, Lozano was a model student as a member of both the National Honor Society and the Volleyball team, among several other clubs.

Lozano officially decided on attending UTRGV last week and plans to major in Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology.

