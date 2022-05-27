Brothers enhance electrical knowledge through technology program

Special to the NEWS

Brothers Edgar and Paul Alcala, of San Benito, are enrolled in the Biomedical Equipment Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus.

Now in their third semester at TSTC, they continue to persevere in their college journey toward Associate of Applied Science degrees.

What drew you to this program of study at TSTC?

Edgar Alcala: I have been disassembling and reassembling items since I was young. One of those items was a Super Nintendo controller, and a wire to the controller was loose. I used some special tools to take it apart, and I fixed it. I have been fixing items with my hands ever since.

Years later I began to fix electronics. Then a family friend that graduated from TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program recommended the program because of my experience.

I also previously attended TSTC. At the time, I earned a certificate of completion in HVAC Refrigeration Mechanic in 2010 from TSTC. I am also registered with the state as an air conditioning and refrigeration technician.

Paul Alcala: I have repaired many technological devices since I was 16 years old. I grew an appreciation for configuring those devices to my preferences.

