Area reacts to Uvalde shooting

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

Editor@sbnewsaper.com

In the wake of a mass shooting which took place on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX that marked the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the second deadliest school shooting in the nation’s history, local officials and entities are sharing thoughts, condolences and reinsurances to a concerned public.

“I’ve found myself randomly crying in the last 24 hours just thinking of this tragedy,” San Benito CISD Board Trustee Ariel Cruz shared on Facebook.

“These words could easily be my words. My mom was a teacher for 30 years, and the majority of those years were as a fourth grade elementary teacher,” Cruz expressed while acknowledging a post from the daughter of slain educator Eva Mireles.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire community of Uvalde. They are also with all of us that keep questioning why we aren’t doing more to stop these horrific things from happening.”

