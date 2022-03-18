SB’s Smith featured in TSTC virtual event

Special to the NEWS

In celebration of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, Texas State Technical College’s Advocacy and Resource Center hosted a webinar titled “Women in Technology” that showcased some of its current and former students in technical programs and nontraditional careers.

The event featured Maria Lara Herrera, a TSTC Precision Machining Technology alumna, Ruth Smith, a TSTC Electrical Lineworker Technology student at the Harlingen campus, and Hannah Pryor, a TSTC Automotive Technology student at the Waco campus.

Herrera is a tool maintenance technician with manufacturing company Trico Products in Brownsville. A former Progreso resident who now lives in Brownsville, Herrera earned three Associate of Applied Science degrees at TSTC: Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, Precision Machining Technology and Building Construction Technology.

Smith, of San Benito, is a first-semester student in TSTC’s Electrical Lineworker Technology program at the Harlingen campus. She enrolled in this career path due to advice from her husband, who is a professional lineworker. She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Lineworker Technology.

“I feel accomplished and proud that I am capable of doing this program,” she said.

Smith’s motivation is to maintain a positive mindset. She added that her advice to other women interested in a technical career is not to think twice.

Pryor, of Waco, is a fourth-semester student in TSTC’s Automotive Technology program at the Waco campus. Her father, who is a professional truck driver, served as her motivation to enroll in the program.

She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!