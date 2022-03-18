Montalvo to open unique sky lounge

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

Growing up in San Benito, Matt Montalvo knew from an early age that he wanted to change the way people talked about the lower Valley.

The 30-year-old has taken on several different endeavors in an attempt to diversify the entertainment in the area, but his latest project is easily his most ambitious.

On March 25, Montalvo’s Luna Sky Lounge will hold its grand opening in Harlingen. According to Montalvo, the uniqueness of his new spot comes from its, “uptown vibe.”

“I’ve spoken to a lot of different people, and they all say how they’ve never been to somewhere like this in the Valley,” said Montalvo. “We really just wanted to create a relaxed environment where people can hang out, have a few drinks, and enjoy a conversation under the night sky or during the day.”

For Montalvo, creating something new has become almost second nature. In high school, he was an All-state football player before launching a successful music career.

The 2009 SBHS graduate eventually earned an audio certification for both studio and live music from the Sound Engineering Institute in San Antonio.

For the past few years, he has been helping local musicians put together albums and music videos while also running a separate business. It was an attempt at expanding that business that led to the inception of Luna Sky Lounge.

“My business partner asked me if I was interested in opening a spot for my other business inside the building where Luna is now so we went to look at the location,” said Montalvo. “When I saw the place, I knew it was the opportunity I had been waiting for to create something truly unique so I jumped on it.”

A couple of weeks ago, Montalvo hosted a soft opening for Luna that turned into even more of a success than he expected.

Dozens of people from San Benito and Harlingen attended the event. While Montalvo has maintained his steadfast approach, avoiding too much excitement or anxiety about the grand opening, the initial response has him eager to get his second business started.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking HERE!