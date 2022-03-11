RGV Epicenter to include housing complex

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

David Miles of Western Spherical Developers met with local leaders two weeks ago to discuss an addition to the RGV Epicenter project: a 300-350-unit multi-family complex for veterans, military, first-responders, and others.

According to Miles’s representative, Linda Merritt, it is not a traditional apartment complex.

“The purpose-driven initiative is focused on creating a community for veterans, military, first-responders (police, fire, medical workers, etc.), teachers, students and others who may benefit from a place with quality (market-value) workforce living, wellness, and a business center supporting job training and entrepreneurial initiatives,” Merrit said in an email.

The $600 million, four-phase project includes a multi-venue convention center designed to accommodate conferences, exhibits, performing arts events, and other events. It also includes a mezzanine to act as a performance hall and a dining room overlooking the “Crystal Lagoon” water feature plus an adjacent 142 room international brand hotel.

However, there is no timetable for the overall project yet. Merrit explained that plans are being recalibrated from their original timetable to account for the steep increase in materials and fuel costs estimated for 2022 and 2023 and the project’s expansion from a three-phase to a four-phase project.

