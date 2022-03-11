Frank Roberts Elementary students visit Callandret museum

Special to the NEWS

February proved to be a busy month for the Callandret Black History Museum, located in the heart of the Resaca City, as the month was capped with a visit by several teachers from Frank Roberts Elementary, encouraged by their Principal, Ron Diaz, who, in turn, brought their students to visit the building where, almost 70 years ago, only black children attended school.

The children listened as A.J. Salazar, museum curator, answered their questions while they explored the one-room school house where students their age were taught. First grade teachers, Patricia Avila and Evelyn Rosales led their students through the room where children kept pencils and colors in used cigar boxes visible on the antique desks.

Second graders led by teachers Mrs. Nezzar, Ms. Valdes and Mrs. Hernandez brought their students through the museum where they pointed out the Big Chief writing tablets on the desks of children who used them a hundred years ago. A school for colored children was started in a wooden school house that was blown away by the 1933 hurricane and eventually replaced by this block building in 1952.

The original porcelain drinking fountain; which, at one time, was located outside by the restrooms before the back of the building was enclosed, was a fascination to Avila’s students.

The next day, the third graders, taught by Ms. Castillo and Ms. Martinez, spotted the old P.E. balls between the desks and noticed the pictures of only black students on the walls. Mr. Barrera and Mrs. Morris guided their fourth graders through and read about the black man who attended school there and who later took his picture with President Obama in the White House.

One student asked Mr. Salazar about the piano in the classroom. She was told that back in those days, the dedicated black teacher, Mrs. Myrtle Fay Jackson taught every subject including music for every grade. As a reminder, at the 2020 grand opening, one of the guests who attended the school had fond memories of playing that piano.

The students gathered outside for pictures before loading onto their buses and ending a good day learning about the differences between people, but yet, how much they all have in common.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking HERE!