Sabercats best ’Hounds in playoffs

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The Edinburg Vela Sabercats defeated the San Benito Greyhounds, 17-7 during their bi-district playoff football game on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The ’Hounds scored during the first quarter but had trouble getting into the endzone the remainder of the game. Near the end of the first quarter, the ’Hounds scored a touchdown to tie the game. Quarterback Atticus De Leon completed a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end, Chris Thrailkill.

The ’Hounds’ defense held back the high-powered Sabercats’ offense to two touchdowns. ’Hounds’ linebacker Mauricio Padilla recorded two sacks in the second quarter.

With this loss, the ’Hounds ended the season with an 8-3 overall record. The Sabrecats will face San Antonio Taft in the area round of the playoffs. The game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Edinburg Flores Stadium.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Nov. 19, 2021 – Nov. 25, 2021

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC (11-19-21) 6x3 Trinity Funeral Home (Alfredo Elizondo Sr. - 11-19-21) 3x5 Pet of the Week (Sarah - 11-18-21) 3x6 Joe Aaron & Avery Jo Saenz (B-Day - 11-19-21) 3x6 Great Value (11-12-21; 11-19-21) 3x4 City of SB (Ruben & Petra Aguirre - 11-19-21) 3x6