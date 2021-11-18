Communities host Thanksgiving events

NEWS Staff Report

This week and next week, communities will host events for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Los Indios Police Department will host a Senior Citizen Appreciation Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The dinner will take place at the Diamantina Community Building at 109 E. Sixth St. from 5-7 p.m.

The San Benito Police Department hosted their ‘Fill the Cruiser’ event on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 17-18. All donations went toward the local food pantry. Between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday and 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, SBPD could be found accepting donations at the local Walmart on Business 77.

The San Benito Rotary Club donated turkeys to families with children attending San Benito CISD elementary schools. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Rotarians visited each of the 11 elementary schools to drop off their Thanksgiving donations. The donations consisted of a full Thanksgiving meal for the families including a turkey and multiple side dishes. School administrators chose three families from each of the elementary schools to receive a donation.

