Commission discusses RGV Epicenter tax zone and street repairs

The San Benito City Commission held a regular commission meeting and voted on a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) for the RGV Epicenter and street repairs on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

TIRZ Issues

During the public hearing regarding the TIRZ for the RGV Epicenter, San Benito resident Adan Oceguera said that he would like to see taxes go toward the general fund and for the commission to not approve the TIRZ.

“If we are giving them (the project developers) tax breaks with this reinvestment zone, that is money that is not going into the city,” Oceguera said.

Commissioner Pete Galvan questioned if the tax reimbursements within the epicenter TIRZ could go toward the residential subdivision near the project site.

“Certainly Schafer Road which borders the subdivision would be something that would be eligible for reimbursement,” City Attorney Mark Sossi answered. “When I was talking about streets within the subdivision that’s a different issue; the subdivision itself does not fall within the boundaries of the TIRZ.”

Sossi later explained how the reimbursements function.

“The amount of money that the investor will be able to get as a subsidy will be based on the difference and the appraised value between what’s there right now and what he builds,” he said.

Commissioner Rene Villafranco made a motion to approve the TIRZ resolution and was seconded by Commissioner Rene Garcia. The motion passed with a 4-1 vote. Galvan was the lone dissenter.

