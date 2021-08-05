Class of 2010 awards scholarships for its second year

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito High School Class of 2010 awarded two SBHS graduates with scholarships for the second year in a row.

The recipients of the scholarship were recent SBHS Class of 2021 graduates, Mia Lopez and Celia Salazar. Salazar and Lopez both received $500 to help fund their school year. The award was accompanied by a small gift basket. Both Lopez and Salazar will attend the University of Texas at Austin.

Lopez plans to major in biology and minor in business. She would like to thank the SBHS College Readiness Go Center and the scholarship organizers for the opportunity to receive the award. Salazar will major in psychology and minor in business and would like to thank the generosity of the Class of 2010 for the scholarship.

Last year, the Class of 2010 awarded its first scholarship in the amount of $500 each to three students.

“Last year we did this because we raised a bunch of money for our class reunion,” said Ariel Cruz. “And because our 10-year reunion was cancelled because of Covid we decided to give scholarships.”

According to Cruz, Alejandro Salinas, the higher education coordinator at SBHS, had asked the Class of 2010 if they would like to award another scholarship this year.

All SBHS graduating seniors were eligible to apply for the scholarship. To apply, graduating seniors must fill out a local scholarship application, answer the essay prompt, and attach a letter of recommendation.

