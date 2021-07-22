School board meetings reopened to the public

News Staff Report

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees have reopened their meetings to a live public audience.

In a post on the SBCISD Facebook page, the district announced that school board meetings would allow public audiences starting on July 13. However, if the severity of the pandemic increases, the school board meetings may become closed to the public again.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the school board to close its meetings to the public for over a year. The board’s meetings were done remotely using Zoom. The public could watch the livestream or view the recorded video on Facebook. Two months ago, the school board began conducting its meetings at the administration building; however, they were not open to the public.

The San Benito Fire Department noted that the maximum occupancy of the board room is 123 seated occupants and 20 standing occupants.

The school board meetings will continue to be live-streamed and recorded. They are available to the public via Open Records Request the livestream will also be posted on https://livestream.com/KSBG/Meetings or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SanBenitoCISD within 24 hours of the end of the meeting.

School board meetings are held at the John F. Barron Administration Building Board Room, located at 240 N. Crocket St.

