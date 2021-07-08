City experiences heavy rainfall

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Heavy rains have found their way into San Benito, and the rest of the Valley, once again this past week.

The National Weather Service of Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley (NWS) predicted about two to three inches of rain for the San Benito-Harlingen area.

On July 7, flash flood warnings were issued across the Valley by the NWS. Drivers are advised to stay off the roads as much as possible.

The City of San Benito opened a sandbag distribution center on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7 at the Neuman Building located at the San Benito Fairgrounds at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway. At the location, citizens could fill their own sandbags. The distribution center was open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., respectively. Residents had to provide a photo ID and utility bill and were only allowed five sandbags per household. Senior citizens and/or disabled residents could contact City Hall at 956-361-3800 for information on how to get sandbags.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the July 9, 2021 – July 15, 2021

Mauricio Ornelas Obituary (7-9-21) Voorhes 1x1 VBMC 6x3