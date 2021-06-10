Oscar De La Fuente student receives recognition

By LOUIE DIAZ

On June 8, Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary student, Scarlet Cruz, received a surprise visit from the McDonald’s Play Van for her perfect attendance since kindergarten.

The Play Van traveled from the McDonald’s on Sam Houston and visited Cruz’s house. They then set up arcade games and props and emerged out of the van to surprise Cruz with her award at her house.

Surrounded by family and her teachers and principal, Cruz received her award presented by McDonald’s. As a prize, Cruz chose one arcade cabinet—between a number of them—that she would get to keep in her house for a week.

Cruz mentioned that she preferred in-person instruction rather than virtual learning and was excited to go back to school. Cruz’s mother, Michelle Cruz, said that Scarlet is very responsible and was always begging her to take her to school. She will attend Berta Cabaza Middle School next year.

“She is very responsible on her own part, it’s not very hard to guide her,” Michelle Cruz said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal events that the Mcdonald’s Play Van produced had to be canceled.

“The event was created in an effort to support the schools in some way, instead of saying we can’t do anything because of Covid,” said Andy Vilema, a McDonald’s Fun Ambassador.

He also mentioned that the local McDonald’s owners and operators created this event for Rio Grande Valley schools.

