City releases more details about food truck event

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Last week, the San Benito City Commission voted to put on a food truck event during a regular commission meeting.

During the meeting, commissioners discussed what sorts of activities will be at the event. Due to COVID-19 precautions, activities will be limited to live music from local artists, food trucks, and lounging at the park. No other activities were mentioned in order to maintain COVID-19 precautions.

During the meeting, Commissioner Pete Galvan raised concerns about having the event filled with food trucks from national franchises rather than small businesses. However, according to David Favila, San Benito Public Relations Director, there are no limits as to what food trucks will be at the event.

