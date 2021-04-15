City hosts community-based focus group

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On Thursday, April 15, the City of San Benito hosted a community focus group regarding the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

A post was made on the City of San Benito Facebook page, detailing the intention of the focus group.

“The City of San Benito CDBG is hosting a focus group meeting to solicit feedback on community needs and fair housing challenges in preparation for the development of the Five-Year Consolidated Plan and the Analysis of Impediment (AI) to fair housing,” the post reads. “This meeting will be an opportunity for residents to voice concerns on all topics noted above as well as any additional feedback they would like to provide.”

According to David Favila, San Benito public relations director, CDBG funds can go toward public facilities needs, infrastructure improvements, public services needs, accessibility, economic development, code enforcement, housing needs, and emergency shelter needs. According to Favila, The Community Grants and Programs Department accepts applications from public and private non-profit organizations. All CDBG activities must meet one of the following national objectives: benefit low- and moderate-income persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blight, or meet a need having a particular urgency.

According to the post, the five-year consolidated plan requires data and community concerns to be reviewed in order to create goals to guide the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The AI assesses the housing and opportunities in the community to identify potential problems to fair housing and housing choice. Steps to address the identified problems will then be developed.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the April 16, 2021 – April 22 , 2021

Rising Scholars (Fall Festival - 4-16-21) 4x5 S.B. Know Where To Vote (4-16-21 - 1) 3x3 S.B. Know Where To Vote (4-16-21) 2x5 S.B. Know Where To Vote (4-16-21) 2x9 Sonia Weaver & Janie Silva 6x20 VBMC (4-16-21) 3x10 Layout 1 Victor Rosas (4-16-21) 3x4 Voorhes 1x1 Anna Llanes (4-16-21) 6x8 Arial Cruz (You Deserve - 4-16-21) 5x14 City of San Benito (Depository Bank Services - 4-9-21; 4-16-21) 3x5 City of San Benito (Sale Or Auction - 4-16-21) 2x4 Harlingen-Job-Fair 2021-01