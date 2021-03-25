Nav. District holding board elections

By GAIGE DAVILA

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District (PISBND) is holding board commissioner elections in May, for its Place 1 and Place 2 seats.

Running unopposed for Place 1 is incumbent Victor Barrera, a fishing guide based in Port Isabel and teacher and coach at Port Isabel High School. Barrera serves as Chairman of the board.

Running for Place 2 is Manuel R. Garcia II, the incumbent and Secretary of the board, and Joe Martinez.

Deadline to file for Place on Ballot was Feb. 12. The Place 3 election for the PISBND board is on May 6, 2023.

According to PISBND’s website, the Navigation District has more than 14 businesses operating out of its 726 acres of waterfront land.

