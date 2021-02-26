San Benito PD investigates possible homicide

News Staff Report

The San Benito Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on Sunday, Feb. 21.

According to a press release by San Benito PD, at 1:28 a.m. the SBPD officers were called to the 100 block of Virginia St. regarding a possible shooting. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Adelaido Mendoza. According to the release, he was found by an officer slouched over in his truck with a single gunshot wound to the head. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Jesus Alfredo Robles. Witnesses advised the officer that the suspect fled on foot. Police conducted a search and found Robles hiding underneath an abandoned residence located on the 300 block of Julian St., the release stated. A firearm was also found and secured as evidence.

According the San Benito Police Chief, Mario Perea, the police department did speak with the victim’s family and an autopsy has been ordered. Motive for the shooting was not provided as of presstime at this time.

