Power restored to area

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

One week after a harsh freeze caused ERCOT to order power outages across Texas, the city of San Benito has had power restored to it.

AEP Texas reported that power was restored to 95% of all customers as of Feb. 19. San Benito administrators have worked with AEP Texas to make the San Benito Fairgrounds a staging area for maintenance crews arriving from outside the area to restore power to the city. According to a Facebook post on the City of San Benito’s page, over 100 service trucks were expected to arrive on the weekend of Feb. 20-21.

Administrators shared a few links on the City of San Benito Facebook page to help guide citizens who are dealing with damage from the winter storm. The links include:

FEMA Disaster Map for Texas Severe Winter Storms

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4586

Self-Reporting Damage Survey

https://survey123.arcgis.com/…/eb1ab4928205490182896d86…

Disaster Summary Outline

https://dso.soc.texas.gov

Request for Public Assistance

https://grantee.fema.gov

FEMA’s Public Assistance Policy Guide

https://www.fema.gov/…/fema_public-assistance-program…

TDEM Cost Tracking Information

Governor Abbott’s SNAP Press Release

https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-hhsc-announce…

TDEM District Coordinators