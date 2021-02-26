Power restored to area

By LOUIE DIAZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
One week after a harsh freeze caused ERCOT to order power outages across Texas, the city of San Benito has had power restored to it.
AEP Texas reported that power was restored to 95% of all customers as of Feb. 19. San Benito administrators have worked with AEP Texas to make the San Benito Fairgrounds a staging area for maintenance crews arriving from outside the area to restore power to the city. According to a Facebook post on the City of San Benito’s page, over 100 service trucks were expected to arrive on the weekend of Feb. 20-21.
Administrators shared a few links on the City of San Benito Facebook page to help guide citizens who are dealing with damage from the winter storm. The links include:
FEMA Disaster Map for Texas Severe Winter Storms
https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4586
Self-Reporting Damage Survey
https://survey123.arcgis.com/…/eb1ab4928205490182896d86…
Disaster Summary Outline
https://dso.soc.texas.gov
Request for Public Assistance
https://grantee.fema.gov
FEMA’s Public Assistance Policy Guide
https://www.fema.gov/…/fema_public-assistance-program…
TDEM Cost Tracking Information
Governor Abbott’s SNAP Press Release
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-hhsc-announce…
TDEM District Coordinators