500 people vaccinated at San Benito clinic

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

San Benito held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the San Benito Livestock Show Grounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

The clinic opened its doors at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and concluded about five hours later. According to a press release by the City of San Benito, the clinic administered approximately 500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to citizens ages 65 and older.

People began lining up at the fairgrounds to be vaccinated a day before. The vaccines were administered by SBCISD and Cameron County healthcare workers and volunteers. Recipients of the vaccine did not have to leave their vehicles to receive the vaccine. The vaccines were distributed on a first come first serve basis, meaning that vouchers were not needed, to be vaccinated. According to the City of San Benito’s Facebook page, only a government issued photo ID was required. Recipients were also encouraged to bring all consent forms, signed by the prospective recipient. For those who did not have a printer, the San Benito Chamber of Commerce allowed citizens to pick up the immunization and vaccination consent forms on Monday, Feb. 8.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Feb. 12, 2021 – Feb. 18, 2021

Reporters Wanter House Ad (1-22-21) 2x4 OPI (Notice of Public Sale - 2-5-21; 2-12-21) 3x3 City of San Benito (McDonald's Real Estate Company - 2-12-21) 3x5 City of Rio Hondo (Request For Qualifications - 2-12-21) 3x5 City of Los Indios (Change In Zoning - 2-12-21) 3x3