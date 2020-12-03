Five people dead, baby hospitalized

By JONATHAN LEIJA

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Six San Benito residents were involved in a catastrophic accident which resulted in the death of five of those individuals. One, the sole infant involved in the accident, is hospitalized.

According to the Wharton Police Department (WPD), in Wharton, TX, at approximately 3:56 a.m., a driver in a black Cadillac SUV traveling southbound on US Highway 59, near the FM 961/ Highway 60 exit, left the roadway, traveled through the grassy median, and entered the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with an oncoming Nissan Altima.

The driver in the Cadillac SUV, later identified as 37-year-old Jose Magallon from Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black Nissan Altima has been identified as Daniel Garcia (25/San Benito), the front passenger was identified as Dominique Ramirez (24/ San Benito), who was pregnant at the time; their unborn child passed along with her; and the right rear passenger was identified as Fernando Garcia (21/ San Benito), all of which were found to be deceased on-scene.

According to a Facebook posted by Kassandra Ramirez, sister of Dominique Ramirez, the beloved family pet Molly also died at the incident. On the same post, Steffanni Hernandez stated, “Molly (the family pet) was the absolute best. I remember when she scared away an intruder that was trying to break into their home, she protected the whole family and was their guardian.”

Two juvenile occupants were transported for further medical treatment. Isaac Daniel Garcia (2.5/ San Benito) was pronounced deceased at Oak Bend Medical. PHI’s medical helicopter transported Isabella Monique Garcia (unknown DOB) to Hermann Memorial where her condition remains critical, read a press release from the WPD.

Everyone within the Nissan Altima was reported to have been wearing seatbelts, including both children who were within their car seats. The crash remains under investigation, according the WPD.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Dec. 4, 2020 – Dec. 11, 2020

CCID2 (Slip Gate Updates - 12-4-20; 12-11-20) 3x9 CCID2 (Canal 8 Improvements - 12-4-20; 12-11-20) 3x9 Voorhes 1x1 SBCISD (Notice - TIP - 11-27-20; 12-4-20) 2x5 Letter To Santa House Ad (12-4-20) Celeste Sanchez (12-4-20) 3x9