Farewell, Corporal: San Benito Marine re-enlists

Rae Ann Nicole Villafranco, US Marine Corporal, said she tried college and vocational school before deciding to enlist in the military.

Following graduation from San Benito High in 2013, Villafranco attended college for a year and then became a personal trainer. Still, her family tradition kept ringing in the back of her mind.

As the daughter of Valarie Sanchez and Rodolfo Villafranco, Rae Ann grew up in a military family, beginning with her grandfather Pablo Sanchez, who joined the Marines in 1969 and served two years, including a tour in Vietnam.

Following Pablo’s footsteps, his brother joined and served from 1975 to 1992, leading more and more family members to join the CORP. Still, none had been women, and this proved a motivation for Rae Ann.

Thus at 20 years old, Villafranco decided to apply for the Marines.

“Right away when I spoke to the Marine recruiter, I automatically knew,” Villafranco said. “I had the feeling, and I went to train with them for a couple of days, and the first day I said ‘Let’s get started.’”