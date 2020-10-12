City cancels holiday events

By DAVID LOPEZ

The holiday season is fast approaching: Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas run consecutively, naturally raising concerns from officials of large social gatherings.

San Benito City Commissioners on Tuesday followed City Manager Manuel De La Rosa’s recommendation to cancel all City-sponsored events through December. These include Tent-or-Treat on the Trail, the community Christmas Lighting, and the Christmas Parade.

“In the last week, we’ve reached over a million people who have lost lives in total,” De La Rosa told commissioners. “Cameron County continues to be one of the high risk [areas], whether it’s children they carry home…but the science is that we continue to lose lives.”

De La Rosa emphasized the importance of caution because of the approaching regular flu season while also expressing concern for outside events.

“There are census counts, political campaigns, fundraisers…all of these activities jeopardize people, and people have a right to do what they want to do, withing certain boundaries,” De La Rosa said. “We can’t stop every activity, but we can at least stop the events the City sponsors.

Mayor Ben Gomez pondered the possibility of canceling the Christmas parade, but ultimately the commissioners decided to cancel all events through December.

“I think this is for the better of our community, and I think we need to keep them safe and healthy,” said Gomez. We have to be mindful of other people and taking care of them. I’d hate not having a Christmas parade, but I think we’d rather have our life and our health before the Christmas parade.”

