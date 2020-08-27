’Hounds take the field in 7on7

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Editor’s note: Puro Greyhounds Baby was present at the games in partnership with the NEWS. They contributed game stats and information for this story.

Players of the San Benito Varsity Greyhounds battled on the field this past weekend at the Sparc League 7on7 tournament in Edinburg. A total of 14 teams played, each representing their schools (but not associated with their districts) except for three select teams comprised of various Valley players.

Saturday saw pool play with teams split into divisions, each team playing three games. Teams were then seated according to their Saturday results in preparation for Sunday, which saw single-elimination games.

The Greyhound team won its first two games Sunday but ultimately lost its third and final game.

San Benito defeated the Edinburg Predators 30-0 during their first game Sunday and toppled Team Stealth 30-24 in their second game. However, when the ’Hounds played their third round immediately after against Team Goat, they fell during the overtime by 30-24.

Still, as Coach Keaton Castilleja mentioned, Team Goat was a select team that included about seven 2019 All-Valley athletes.

“The kids were great,” said Castilleja. “We had a few kids missing, and of course we haven’t been able to really practice or have anything other than this, but with the given, they came out, played pretty hard, and had a lot of fun to finally be able to get out of the house and do something.”

According to Castilleja, no spectators were allowed into the tournament; only players, coaches, referees, and media. Everybody’s temperature was checked upon entry, and masks were required.

This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or grab a copy of the Aug. 27–Sept. 3, 2020 issue of the NEWS.

Town of Rancho Viejo (Public Hearing Tax Increase - 8-28-20) 3x13 Salesperson Needed 2x5 Elida Villarreal (A Tribute - 8-28-20) 3x8 Elida S. Villarreal (Thank You - 8-28-20) 3x9 Chambers Carpent Cleaning (8-28-20)2x4 Layout 1