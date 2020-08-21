La Posada bids farewell

Special to the PRESS/NEWS

As August closes, La Posada Providencia will be saying goodbye to two very familiar faces. After more than 30 combined years of dedicated service, Sisters Zita Telkamp and Margaret Mertens bid farewell to their beloved Rio Grande Valley.

“Throughout their invaluable work here, they have made a very positive impact on the lives of thousands of asylum seekers, refugees, and immigrants. Their selfless work and consistent dedication to serving those finding shelter at La Posada, have helped make significant strides toward achieving a world of compassion, justice and peace,” read a press release from La Posada.

Sisters Zita and Margaret expressed their deep gratitude for the experiences they have had at La Posada. To them, serving the clients has been an honor and a privilege.

“The pandemic has not provided ample time and opportunity to express our gratitude and say our ‘good-byes’ in person. Upon leaving La Posada, we naturally feel sadness. We are leaving what has been our home. Yet, we have a strong feeling of gratitude to God that La Posada has not only been our home, but also our ministry and mission for a combined thirty-three years,” said Sister Telkamp.

In June 2008, Sister Zita Telkamp succeeded Sister Margaret in becoming La Posada’s third Program Director since its founding in 1989. Prior to her arrival at La Posada, Sister Zita ministered as an educator. She was an elementary teacher and principal for 35 years of the 49 years she served in Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Missouri and the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois. From 1995 through 2001, she was a member of the provincial council for the St. Louis Province of the Sisters on Divine Providence.