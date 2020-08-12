Remote instruction to begin Sept.8

By DAVID LOPEZ

San Benito CISD schools will begin remote instruction after Labor Day on September 8.

The SBCISD school board decided on Tuesday to push back online instruction at the request of San Benito CISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman.

“Essentially we’d finish [the school year] almost two weeks later into June, but all of the instructional days would be there; that would then push the live instruction, assuming the board approves the waiver for the second four weeks of remote instruction, it would push our live instruction start to November 4 at the earliest,” said Carman.

Last week saw Cameron County reporting over 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases a day for three consecutive days, Carman said, using those figures as justification for his suggestion.

The vote stands in accordance with an action the superintendent took last Wednesday, August 5, in which he asked 207 district employees already working across the district campuses to go home.

In an email sent to employees that Wednesday, Carman said he released employees early because he anticipated the new school calendar beginning Sept. 8 would be approved by the board, telling those 207 employees they would return on August 14, pushing their last day to July 6, 2021.

