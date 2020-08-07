Ruben S. Flores

Long-time Rio Hondo Postmaster and Vietnam veteran, Ruben Saenz “Papa Ruben” Flores, passed away on July 30, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born to the late Juan S. and Estephana Saenz Flores on October 15, 1945 in McAllen, Texas.

Ruben served in the U.S. Army as a communications specialist during the Vietnam War (1967-68) and attained the rank of sergeant. He attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ruben was well known for his commitment to the children of the Rio Hondo community. For many years, he coached many up-and-coming Little League baseball players. He was a very dedicated Rio Hondo ISD school board member for 10 years, serving as school board president for some time.

Ruben enjoyed welding, fishing, golfing, dancing, horseback riding and making people laugh. He was a member of the Rio Rancho Trailriders. He loved barbequing with his family and watching his favorite NFL team – the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a great husband, a super dad, and a friend to everyone who knew him. He was one of a kind with a larger-than-life personality. Ruben was an unforgettable, kind, loving man who will be greatly missed by many.

Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Juan S. and Estephana S. Flores; daughter, Cynthia Flores; son, Juan A. “Johnny” Flores; and brother, Juan A. Flores.

He leaves behind to treasure his memory his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Lou Flores; children, Ruben (Alyssa) Flores II, Ronald Flores, Chriselda A. (Pete) Ruiz, and Gabriel Flores; grandchildren, Stephanni Ruiz, Sirena Escobedo, Chloe Ruiz, Tanya Sauceda, Tiffani Flores, Tristan Flores, Diego Flores, Daniela Flores; great-grandchildren, Abel Escobedo, Romeo Ruiz-Pritchard, Jason and Jayda Sauceda.

The Flores family will celebrate Ruben’s life and legacy during a memorial gathering to be held at a later date.

You are invited to share condolences, memories, or photographs on Ruben’s tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586;956-361-9192.