Testing site returning to SB Aug. 3-9

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

A state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site is headed to the San Benito Fairgrounds, from August 3 to 9, with testing between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

However, only the first 125 people will be tested daily, said Zulay Seguinot of the Cameron County Emergency Management.

“We are advising people to go as early as possible. It has been reaching capacity already by 6:30 in the morning or even earlier sometimes,” she said.

Residents do not need to call or schedule an appointment; Seguinot only advises them to bring an identification card.

Seguinot noted that individuals might receive their test results anywhere from seven to 10 days, though she suggests they ask the test distributors for that information personally.

The testing site was previously stationed in Los Indios on Monday, witnessing long lines and wait times.

When the site was located in Harlingen from July 20 to 26, media reports stated that it ran out of test kits every day.

The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley is still providing continuous testing at its four sites in Brownsville, Harlingen, Mercedes, and Edinburg.

To qualify for COVID-19 testing at UTRGV, residents must call the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833-887-4863 for screening.

Residents who qualify are then set up for an appointment.