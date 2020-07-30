Hanna rolls through: First hurricane of the season causes minor damage

By GAIGE DAVILA

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Hurricane Hanna, strengthening from a tropical storm just before touching down on North Padre Island at around 5 p.m. on July 25, brought at least 8 to 10 inches of rain to South Padre Island and destroyed docks, fences, signs, and trees. The rest of the Rio Grande Valley, particularly Hidalgo County, received the storm’s true wrath.

According to an article on the city’s website, Hanna had sustained winds as high as 90 mph when it made landfall, dumping at least 12 inches of rain on Harlingen. Around the Valley, some areas received at least 15 inches of rain, according to a report from the Brownsville Herald.

On July 24, the City of South Padre Island’s Shoreline and Public Works crews made preparations for Hanna’s touchdown, building sand barriers at beach accesses and clearing debris caused by high wind speeds.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. said the two storm shelters opened for county residents remained empty throughout the storm.

“Not one family showed up,” Treviño said during a July 27 press conference, saying this was likely because of fears of contracting COVID-19.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the July 31 – Aug. 6, 2020 issue of the NEWS.