Man arrested for possible kidnapping

STAFF REPORT



On Sunday, July 26, Harlingen Police Officers were dispatched to North 25th St. and East Washington Avenue in reference to a possible kidnapping by a San Benito resident.

Harlingen dispatch received several calls in reference to a female inside a black passenger car screaming for help while being assaulted by a male subject. According to an HPD press release, officers located the vehicle matching the description traveling eastbound on Harrison Avenue towards FM 509. Officers activated their vehicle emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver disregarded the officers and continued traveling towards the City of Rio Hondo as officers followed him, stated the press release.

The driver eventually crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. When officers stopped they located a female and two small children inside the vehicle. All three were not injured. The male subject was located in the area and placed into custody without further incident. The male was identified as 19-year-old San Benito resident Damien Evans Lopez. He was taken to the Harlingen city jail. The female and two children that were passengers in the vehicle were medically evaluated and cleared by medical staff, stated the release.

Lopez was charged with unlawful restraint, evading arrest with a vehicle, two counts of child endangerment, and assault resulting in bodily injury. His total bond is $39,000.