SBCISD approves hotspots for fall

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

San Benito CISD held a regular board meeting Monday that discussed it’s investment report and saw the approval of all items on its consent agenda, from business and finance to administration.

Board members Angel Mendez and M.L. Garcia were absent from the meeting.

The consent agenda on administration likewise saw all items’ approval, including approval of new Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses and the purchase of welding booths and materials for the CTE department.

On the action agenda, board members approved 1,600 hotspots to provide internet access for households that may not have said access.

Superintendent of School Dr. Nate Carman said that, based on the 12-month estimate the district would need said hotspots, the monthly charge would be $32,000 for a total yearly cost of $384,000.

Board President Orlando Lopez asked the superintendent if there was any financial help from outside the district to aid the district’s costs.

Carman answered that the Texas Education Agency has $200 million they will use statewide to assist with these initiatives, but he does not have an allocation for the district yet.

Following their closed meeting, the board approved the employment of Fernando Rosa as the new CTE director.

The board also approved the rescission resignation of La Encantada Elementary teacher Andrea Yanez.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the July 24-30, 2020 issue of the NEWS.