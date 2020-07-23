Commissioners approve City updates

By DAVID LOPEZ

San Benito City Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss reviews and updates within the City mostly.

Community Development Block Grant coordinator Elvira Cavazos held a public hearing to gather citizen input on the CDBG Annual Action Plan, the second of two required public hearings.

“We will present the final action plan for commission approval on August the fourth,” Cavazos said.

No residents spoke for public comment.

Cavazos moved on to another item: the commission’s approval of $5,000 to the San Benito Public Housing Authority to install water and sewer lines for the Magnolia Garden Project.

“The original agreement expired on Sept. 30, 2019. In August 2019, the Housing Authority requested an extension until December 2019, and the installation was completed in January 2020. According to HUD in San Antonio, payment cannot be made unless the agreement is amended. The amended date is until July 31, 2020,” Cavazos said.

The commission moved to approve the allocation of the $5,000.

City employees also saw a change in their health plans. Commissioners moved to approve the switch from Welldyne RX to Medalist RX, which proposed a 29 percent costs savings for the fiscal year 2021.

