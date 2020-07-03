H-E-B limits toilet paper, eggs, disinfectant purchasing

STAFF REPORT
H-E-B is placing purchasing limits on more items as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Texas. Some of the items with purchasing limits are unique to stores in the “Border Region” area, such as H-E-B stores in Port Isabel and San Benito.
H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:
The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
• Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
• Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
• Bath tissue singles – limit 2
• Paper towels – limit 2
• Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
• H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
• H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
• Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
• Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
• Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
• Hand sanitizer – 10 items
• Hand soap – 4 items
• Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
• Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
• First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region, where Port Isabel and San Benito’s stores reside:
• Baby wipes – limit 2
• Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4
• Eggs, 30- count or greater – limit 2
For more updates on product purchasing limits, go to https://newsroom.heb.com/product-purchasing-limits/.
