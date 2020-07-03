H-E-B limits toilet paper, eggs, disinfectant purchasing

STAFF REPORT

H-E-B is placing purchasing limits on more items as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Texas. Some of the items with purchasing limits are unique to stores in the “Border Region” area, such as H-E-B stores in Port Isabel and San Benito.

H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

• Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

• Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2

• Bath tissue singles – limit 2

• Paper towels – limit 2

• Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

• H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

• H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

• Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

• Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

• Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

• Hand sanitizer – 10 items

• Hand soap – 4 items

• Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

• Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

• First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region, where Port Isabel and San Benito’s stores reside:

• Baby wipes – limit 2

• Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4

• Eggs, 30- count or greater – limit 2

For more updates on product purchasing limits, go to https://newsroom.heb.com/product-purchasing-limits/.