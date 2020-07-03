Cerdan joins teammate at Dallas Christian

By DAVID LOPEZ

Former varsity soccer midfielder Senovio Cerdan was recently selected as Offensive Player of the Year by District 32-6A coaches for all-district team. With admirable recognition under his belt, Cerdan felt ready to take the next step, signing his letter of intent last Wednesday to play soccer with Dallas Christian College.

Cerdan will be joining former varsity soccer forward Adrian Martinez at DCC, where Cerdan will possibly be studying business, although he is mostly undecided.

“I signed with DCC because it’s closer to home, and I’m going with Adrian, so I’ll have a friend to talk to, hang around with, and have fun with on the field,” Cerdan said.

However, his true calling is playing professional soccer, a dream of his since joining soccer clubs at the age of seven.

“Since I was born, my dad has always had me in the game, and it’s always been my dream since then to go pro,” he said.

Cerdan has been in the San Benito Varsity Soccer team since his sophomore year, and his latest recognition to the district’s first-team is, Cerdan said, because of his talent when his feet meet the ball.

“It feels good to be recognized because I worked really hard, and I’m happy about that,” he said.

According to Cerdan, his parents, Senovio and Daniela Cerdan, feel proud of him for being the first in his family to attend college, as the oldest of three younger brothers.

“My family has always been my motivation; they have always made me a better person, on and off the field,” he said.

