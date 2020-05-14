SB cases increase to 47, Rio Hondo stays at 15

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

SAN BENITO—The latest numbers on positive COVID-19 cases in Cameron County reveal San Benito cases continue to increase.

Cameron County Public Health reported three additional cases on Wednesday, May 13. Two of those three cases were linked to previous cases. Two males, 36-year-old female and a 69-year-old male.

The third case comes from a 68-year-old woman, who acquired the virus from the community.

A press release from Cameron County Public Health on Tuesday also confirmed two positive coronavirus cases in the Resaca City, one a travel-related case from a 30-year-old female and the other a four-year-old female linked to a previous case.

A Monday press release from Cameron County Public Health confirmed another positive coronavirus case, this time from a 68-year-old male who was linked to a previous case.

Two days prior, on Saturday, May 9, Cameron County Public Health also confirmed another case in San Benito from a 41-year-old male in travel-related transmission.

On Wednesday, May 6, Cameron County Public Health announced an additional community transmission case of COVID-19 in San Benito in the form of a 20-year-old male.

On Monday, May 4, Cameron County Public Health reported another community-transmission case in San Benito of a 65-year-old woman.

As of press time, there are 47 confirmed cases in San Benito, with 30 recovered and zero deaths. Rio Hondo has remained at 15 confirmed cases since last week, with seven recoveries and zero deaths.

The last case reported in Rio Hondo was a 44-year-old female, announced on Friday, April 24. In that same report, San Benito also confirmed another case from a 48-year-old female.

According to Cameron County Public Health, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, there are 569 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The numbers are seen below.

Twenty-five people in the county have died from the novel coronavirus. To date, 330 of Cameron County’s cases have recovered.

San Benito: 47

Harlingen: 232

Brownsville: 212

Rio Hondo: 15

Port Isabel: 3

Laguna Vista: 1

Los Fresnos: 29

Rancho Viejo: 5

Santa Rosa: 10

La Feria: 11

Los Indios: 1

Olmito: 2

Palm Valley: 1

