COVID-19 testing sites coming to Cameron County

STAFF REPORT

Eighteen COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Cameron County, including Port Isabel and South Padre Island later this month.

On Tuesday, May 19, a COVID-19 testing site will be at the South Padre Island Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, May 24, a COVID-19 testing site will be at the Port Isabel Event Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday and Friday, May 21 and 22, a COVID-19 testing site will become available at the San Benito Fair Grounds, located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The COVID-19 tests are free for Cameron County residents.

Persons can only be tested via appointment, after registering on txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400. Registrations must be made at least 24 hours in advance of the testing date. All who are selected for testing must have some form of identification and arrive five minutes early. Only one test will be given per household.

Persons with the following symptoms will be tested: fever and/or chills; cough (dry or productive); fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and/or smell.

The PRESS/NEWS has contacted Cameron County Public Health for more information regarding times and other logistical information for the test sites.

The dates and location for the test sites are as follows:

Saturday 5/16

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Rd, La Feria.

Sunday 5/17

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Rd, La Feria.

Los Indios Community Building: 309 E Haywood, Los Indios.

Monday 5/18

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 South Browne Ave, Brownsville.

Tuesday 5/19

Rio Hondo City Hall: 121 N Arroyo, Rio Hondo.

South Padre Island Convention Center: 7355 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island.

Wednesday 5/20

San Pedro Church: 7602 Old Military Road, Brownsville.

Sunday 5/24

Port Isabel Event Center: 309 Railroad St, Port Isabel.

Monday 5/25

Combes City Hall: 21626 Hand Road, Combes.

Tuesday 5/26

Los Fresnos Fire Department Building: 100 Rodeo Drive, Los Fresnos.

Wednesday 5/27

Los Fresnos Fire Department Building: 100 Rodeo Drive, Los Fresnos.

Thursday 5/28

Harlingen Soccer Complex: 4515 E Harrison Ave, Harlingen.

Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex: 116 Santa Vista Ave, Santa Rosa.

Friday 5/29

Cameron Park Centro Cultural: 2100 Gregory Ave, Brownsville.

Saturday 5/30

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 South Browne Ave., Brownsville.

Sunday 5/31

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Rd, La Feria.

