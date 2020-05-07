Letter to the editor: Uncharted waters

Dear Editor:

As we set out to partially re-open Friday, we should all take extra precautions going forward if we don’t want to end up back where we were.

Do you need something at Target? Consider curbside for a bit longer.

Frustrated staying home? You can now (starting May 1) take a drive with kids and get out of the house.

Visiting elderly? Please be extra, extra cautious, and still wear some sort of facial covering around them and stay far away as much as possible. They are the most vulnerable right now.

To all the businesses that have posted they will forego opening Friday and continue curbside and delivery, I commend your decision. We know the decision was tough.

We are adults. We are ultimately responsible for ourselves and our families. Please take care of yourself and be considerate of others when you’re in public by maintaining distance. I’ve seen several photos and videos showing complete disregard for others, and although few don’t seem to care, I also know there’s a great deal of people willing to do their part and curve the spread. Good luck to all as we navigate uncharted waters.

Liz Chavez

San Benito