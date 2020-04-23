SBCISD faces another age discrimination lawsuit

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is facing another lawsuit for age discrimination after the recent termination of David H. Garcia, now the former director of building and grounds.

Garcia, who has been working for the district around four decades, was terminated last week by SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman.

“My client believes his termination was basically motivated by his age,” said John Shergold, a lawyer representing Garcia. Shergold said his client rejects the claims Carman made in an email sent to school board members last week, which the NEWS obtained.

In the email, Carman claims a series of allegations for Garcia’s firing.

“I’m sending this email to inform you all that I terminated Mr. David Garcia’s employment with the District today,” Carman’s email reads. “This follows multiple warnings after incidents involving inappropriate procurement practices, lack of inventory control, and attempting to gift public property to an individual.”

“My client denies those accusations one-hundred-percent,” Shergold said. “We believe that Dr. Carman shouldn’t be discussing issues outside. He should be following the proper protocol. My client has been a loyal and dedicated employee for 44 years.”

Shergold added that the school district will be spending more money now on legal expenses.

“This now makes about five to six cases that I’m now representing,” Shergold said.

Shergold also represents former SBCISD Public Relations Director Celia Longoria, who filed earlier this year against the school district claiming age discrimination.

Longoria, who worked for the school district approximately 22 years, was terminated from her position on Nov. 7, 2018.

Longoria’s lawsuit also claims that Carman forced her to either resign or face termination.

Other employees who faced a similar fate include Mary Julia Treviño, Margot Torres, Lynda McKinney, Theresa Kitamura, Dr. Dorothy Shelton, Maria Concepcion Cruz, Theresa Servellon, Olivia Flores, Maria del Carmen Ramos, and former After School Program Director Jack Garcia.

The NEWS contacted Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez for comment, but as of press time, she has yet to respond.

