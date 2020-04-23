Man arrested for assaulting officer while violating shelter-in-place

By DAVID LOPEZ

On Thursday, April 16, Sheriff Deputies stopped a vehicle after observing that the operator and passenger violated the shelter-in-place order in the outskirts of San Benito.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the operator rolled the window down and became belligerent. In an attempt to remove the driver from the car and place the shifter in “Park,” the suspect accelerated the vehicle, causing the deputy to be dragged a few feet and falling to the ground.

A short vehicle pursuit followed. The driver of the vehicle then lost control of his car and fell into a ditch. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen.

The driver, whom authorities identified as Clifford Wayne Moody, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Felony Evading Arrest, and Violation of the Shelter in Place Order. The deputy was not injured in the incident.

According to Cameron County Jail, Moody has an active bond of $200,000.

The County Jail also said Moody has a court date set for June 11; however, it is for a different charge unrelated to Thursday’s incident.

