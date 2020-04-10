Commissioners table employees’ hours

By DAVID LOPEZ

San Benito City leaders tabled two hot-button issues on Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting: reducing individual hourly City employees’ workweek from 40 to 32 hours as well as the furloughing of part-time employees.

City Manager Manuel De La Rosa’s evaluation was also set to be discussed in the executive session, though commissioners took no action.

Mayor Pro Tem Carol Lynn Sanchez and Commissioner Tony Gonzales both told the NEWS that they did not support cutting employees’ hours.

“I don’t want anybody to lose their jobs, especially at this time that they need money to pay for food and bills,” said Commissioner Gonzales.

Commissioner Sanchez elaborated on her opinion, saying she, along with other commissioners, wishes to look for other options that could prevent cutting hours or furloughing City employees.

“Governor Abbott mentioned his administration is looking into providing municipalities with aid to help us with our funding,” she said. “Hopefully, by Monday, he would give us a better determination or direction in which they’re going; that way, we know what kind of funds are coming or not coming.

The City Commission also approved their First Supplemental to their Extension of Declaration of Disaster.

The order now states that all public parks are closed until further notice, and a person that fails to comply may be fined up to $500.

“Our police department continues to interact with individuals at the park at late hours; the parks close at 10, we have people there from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.,” said City Manager Manuel De La Rosa.

“I have the full faith and confidence in our police department to ask you to disburse; if you follow their instructions, you’ll leave accordingly, and if not, they’ll take whatever action is necessary for you to comply,” he added.

At the meeting, Commissioners also approved the San Benito Economic Development Corporation’s (EDC) Small Business Investment Program (SBIP). Formerly known as two separate grants (the Rent Subsidy Grant and Commercial Facade Improvement Grant), the EDC board rebranded these into one program.

“They are two financial reimbursement grants that are available to small business owner serious about relocating into downtown, Business 77, or North Oscar Williams corridors between I-69 and Bus. 77,” said EDC Director Rebecca Castillo.

Following the item, commissioners approved the SBIP applications for the following four businesses: Armonia Music Academy Rent Subsidy Application for $3,300; Ur Baby Treasures & More Rent Subsidy Application in the amount of $3,600; Cabo Bar & Grill Rent Subsidy Application for $5,000; and Las Tres Gallinas Mexican Shop Rent Subsidy Application in the amount of $1,800.

Commissioners also authorized the exclusion of emergency responders from the paid sick leave, expanded family leave, and medical leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The executive order cites these “emergency responders” as necessary for the City’s response to COVID-19.

