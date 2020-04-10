65% of students learning online, District changes begin Monday

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District released a critical announcement on Tuesday to avoid the spread of COVID-19 through physical interactions and proposed changes to its current operations starting Monday.

Some of the new changes include providing a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch combos to eligible children only on Mondays as well as the continuity of instructional services through distance online learning and instructional packet delivery “by mail only.”

Although the complete information is not yet available, SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said approximately 65% of students in grades 3-12 are working/communicating online.

However, she added, some students able to work online have also been picking up the paper instructional packets to manually complete their assignments.

SBCISD has checked out almost 3,000 computer devices via drive-thru distribution at each home campus.

“This technology initiative was intended to provide our students with an additional tool to help them complete their assignments online as well as an avenue for them to connect with their teachers via Google Classroom, Zoom, and other communication platforms,” she said.

As of March 13, 2020, the total enrollment for San Benito CISD was 10,109.

According to SBCISD’s enrollment figures published last year, there were 10,158 students registered as of Aug. 2019.

