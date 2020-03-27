Superintendent presents changes to next’s week’s SBCISD schedule

The following is a message from SBCISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman on next’s week’s district schedule shared in a video posted on the district’s Facebook page.

Starting Monday, March 30, parents will be able to pick up their children’s meals at home campuses with only the parents’ I.D. and their student’s name. Students can stay home.

For parents with students on multiple campuses, each student will need to be present for parents to pick up everyone’s meals at one school.

The parents wishing to leave their children at home would have to pick up meals at every campus with only their I.D.

However, if parents are picking up meals at the bus stops, students must still be present.

All children under 18 are eligible to receive meals. They need not be children of school age.

Carman also noted that the Chromebook and laptop distribution for grades 3-12 was successful.

Almost 3,000 computer devices were checked out via drive-thru distribution at each home campus this week, according to Dr. Carman.

“We strongly recommend students reach out to teachers should they have any questions or need assistance with their assignments,” he said.

Teachers are providing support remotely from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Monday through Friday.

Dr. Carman stated the district would be moving to a Monday/Wednesday only schedule effective next week.

Beginning Monday, March 30, and Wednesday, April 1, and each Monday and Wednesday after that, the district will provide two days of meals on Mondays and three days of meals on Wednesdays.

This will apply to the delivery of meals via drive-thru at home campuses from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as well as via school bus.

The delivery and pickup of instructional packets will continue each Monday.