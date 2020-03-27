Mar 27 2020

Churches adapt to shelter in place

By CELESTE LOPEZ
Special to the NEWS

The following are worship services based on available churches in San Benito and Rio Hondo.

Church Pastor(s) Service Options
St. Helen Catholic Church

(Rio Hondo)

 Fr. Salvador Ramirez Facebook Live:

St. Helen Catholic Church/St. Vincent de Paul Mission

Sundays @ 11 a.m. (Tentatively)

Tuesdays-Fridays @ 8 a.m.
La Trinidad Assembly of God

(Rio Hondo)

 Pastor Edward de la Rosa Facebook:

La Trinidad Rio Hondo

Wednesdays @ 7 p.m.

Sundays @ 10 a.m.
Rio Hondo Baptist Church

(Rio Hondo)

 Pastor Daniel Anderson Facebook Live:

The Bridge Church – Rio Hondo Baptist

Sundays @ 10:30 a.m.

YouTube:

Rio Hondo Baptist Church
St. Benedict Catholic Church

(San Benito)

 Fr. Luis Tinajero Canceled until further notice per voice recording at the parish office.
First Christian Church

(San Benito)

 Pastor Rodney Hendrix Facebook Live:

First Christian Church, San Benito

Sundays @ 10:30 a.m.
Church of Christ

(San Benito)

 Pastor Darrel Robertson Suspended until further notice.
St. John Lutheran Church

(San Benito)

 Pastor Christopher Richardson Recording 10-minute audio devotions that can be requested at 956-399-3422.
Our Lady Queen of the Universe & St. Joseph Catholic Church

(San Benito)

 Fr. Mario Castro Facebook Live & YouTube:

Our Lady Queen of the Universe & St. Joseph

Daily Mass @ 5:30 p.m.

Sundays will be uploaded as soon as they are available.
St. Theresa Catholic Church

(San Benito)

 Fr. Joe Villalon Facebook Live:

St. Theresa Catholic Church

Sundays @ 11 a.m. (Español)

Sundays @ 12 a.m. (English)

Weekdays at 5 p.m.
Cross Church

(San Benito)

 Pastors Jaime and Rose Mary Loya Facebook Live:

Cross Church

Sundays @ 9 & 11 a.m. (English)

Sundays @ 1 p.m. (Español)

Also on their website crosschurchonline.com 

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2020/03/27/churches-adapt-to-shelter-in-place/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 