Churches adapt to shelter in place

By CELESTE LOPEZ
Special to the NEWS
The following are worship services based on available churches in San Benito and Rio Hondo.
|Church
|Pastor(s)
|Service Options
|St. Helen Catholic Church
(Rio Hondo)
|Fr. Salvador Ramirez
|Facebook Live:
St. Helen Catholic Church/St. Vincent de Paul Mission
Sundays @ 11 a.m. (Tentatively)
Tuesdays-Fridays @ 8 a.m.
|La Trinidad Assembly of God
(Rio Hondo)
|Pastor Edward de la Rosa
|Facebook:
La Trinidad Rio Hondo
Wednesdays @ 7 p.m.
Sundays @ 10 a.m.
|Rio Hondo Baptist Church
(Rio Hondo)
|Pastor Daniel Anderson
|Facebook Live:
The Bridge Church – Rio Hondo Baptist
Sundays @ 10:30 a.m.
YouTube:
Rio Hondo Baptist Church
|St. Benedict Catholic Church
(San Benito)
|Fr. Luis Tinajero
|Canceled until further notice per voice recording at the parish office.
|First Christian Church
(San Benito)
|Pastor Rodney Hendrix
|Facebook Live:
First Christian Church, San Benito
Sundays @ 10:30 a.m.
|Church of Christ
(San Benito)
|Pastor Darrel Robertson
|Suspended until further notice.
|St. John Lutheran Church
(San Benito)
|Pastor Christopher Richardson
|Recording 10-minute audio devotions that can be requested at 956-399-3422.
|Our Lady Queen of the Universe & St. Joseph Catholic Church
(San Benito)
|Fr. Mario Castro
|Facebook Live & YouTube:
Our Lady Queen of the Universe & St. Joseph
Daily Mass @ 5:30 p.m.
Sundays will be uploaded as soon as they are available.
|St. Theresa Catholic Church
(San Benito)
|Fr. Joe Villalon
|Facebook Live:
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Sundays @ 11 a.m. (Español)
Sundays @ 12 a.m. (English)
Weekdays at 5 p.m.
|Cross Church
(San Benito)
|Pastors Jaime and Rose Mary Loya
|Facebook Live:
Cross Church
Sundays @ 9 & 11 a.m. (English)
Sundays @ 1 p.m. (Español)
Also on their website crosschurchonline.com
