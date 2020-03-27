SBCISD raises emergency level to 3, lessons online and meals available

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Within a week, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District raised its emergency level from 1 to 3 to stop the spread of the COVID-19, which could potentially close all campuses or the entire school district in consultation with the Cameron County Health Department.

SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said the school district moved up to Level 2 when multiple travel-related cases were confirmed last week in Cameron County.

“The District was already implementing the Level 3 precautions and changed the status (online) to Level 3 this morning in response to the Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.’s ‘shelter in place’ order,” Gonzalez said in an email.

Gonzalez also denied rumors that a high-ranking SBCISD administrative official tested positive for the Covid-19, better known as Coronavirus.

“No, it is not true,” Gonzalez responded when asked whether a school official had contracted the virus.

In addition to all Level I and Level II actions, Level III could potentially cancel building rentals and all school events, including athletics, fine arts, etc.

The new level III could potentially cancel all school-related and staff travel, possibly close campuses, feeder areas, or the entire school district in consultation with the Cameron County Health Department.

In the event of campus closures, the district will communicate to families the extent of closures and length and communicate to staff which staff members are to report to duty to maintain services and perform a deep cleaning to all areas.

