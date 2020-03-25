County declares shelter-in-place for two weeks

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, Cameron County officials issued a mandate for residents to stay home for the next two weeks, beginning Wednesday, March 25.

The mandatory countywide shelter-in-place was announced by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. during a press conference Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, Treviño said there were six positive cases, 14 negative cases, and 19 pending cases.

“All these cases are traveled-related,” Treviño said.

In addition, Treviño said there were also 70 people under quarantine, 20 have completed the 14-day treatment, and 50 are being monitored.

“Persons should at all times as reasonably possible comply with social distancing requirements as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC),” he said.

The order directs all individuals currently living in Cameron County to shelter at their place of residence for 14 days unless indicated otherwise.

According to the CDC, 14 days is usually the period when symptoms may appear after exposure to the MERS-CoV viruses.

“All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes expressly permitted,” the measure reads. “Nothing in this order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or residence, which includes hotels, motels, shared rental units, shelters, and similar facilities.”

Treviño added that the measure was taken after consulting with the mayors and school superintendents (including independent schools) of each city within Cameron County. Authorities also consulted with state health officials as well as the Cameron County Health Authority.

Statewide, Treviño said there are 352 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

According to the CDC, Treviño said nationwide there are 33,404 cases and 400 deaths. He added that another national indicator shows 41,559 and 504 deaths.

Treviño said the county has decided to implement this measure since the number of infected people nationwide has expanded ten-fold since last week.

As of press time, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County, the latest example reported Tuesday night of a 40-year-old male in Rio Hondo.

Cameron County reported the first case last Thursday after a 21-year-old male from Rancho Viejo, who traveled to Spain and Ireland, tested positive for the virus.

The ensuing cases include an 81-year-old man from Harlingen, a 57-year-old woman from Harlingen, a 20-year-old male from Brownsville, a 20-year-old female from Brownsville, and another 21-year-old male from Rancho Viejo.

If you or a loved one experience symptoms, call the Cameron County Public Health hotline at 956-247-3650. Staff will relay steps on what steps to take and where to get tested.