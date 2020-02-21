Mark your calendars: Meet the Candidates Forum slated

By DAVID LOPEZ

The San Benito News and the San Benito Chamber of Commerce are hosting a “Meet the Candidates” forum for San Benito Mayor and City Commission next Thursday, February 27 at 6 p.m. at the Lone Star Inn, located at 2340 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito. The purpose of the forum is to inform the public about the candidates running for public office while encouraging citizens to participate in their civic duties.

The event is open to the public and will be running until 7:30 p.m. From 6 to 6:20 p.m., as folks arrive and get situated, attendees will be able to meet and greet the candidates. Light refreshments will be provided.

At 6:30 p.m., the Q&A portion of the forum will begin, first with the candidates for city commission.

Candidates will have one minute to introduce themselves to the audience, where they can include their background and platform. For the questions that follow, candidates will have 45 seconds to answer.

No shouting will be allowed, from candidates or the public, and no applause or other noises will be allowed while candidates are responding.

The candidates for City Mayor will follow the commission candidates.

A single moderator will be asking questions to the candidates. There will be no questions from the audience at the time of the forum. However, we encourage readers and residents to send us their questions ahead of time for our moderator to ask the candidates. Questions can be sent to editor@sbnewspaper.com.

Candidates who have confirmed attendance are (Place 1) Tony Gonzalez, Rene Garcia; (Place 2) Rene Villafranco, Deborah Morales, Daniel Cortez; (Place 3) Steve Rodriguez, Peter Galvan; (Mayor) Rick Guerra, Celeste Sanchez.

Joe F. Rodriguez, who filed for Place 3, has not confirmed his attendance.

Mayor Ben Gomez has neither confirmed nor declined his attendance.

Editor’s note: The print version of this story stated that Rene Garcia had declined and Peter Galvan had not answered requests to attend, but both have since clarified they will be in attendance.

