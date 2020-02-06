Local and state elections nearing

By ALAN RAMIREZ

Elections are coming up on May 2. Early voting runs from February 18 to the 28th. The last day for candidates to file for a place on the general election ballot is February 14.

San Benito – As of February 4, 2020, eight candidates have filed to run for mayor and city commission for the City of San Benito.

Current San Benito Mayor Benjamin “Ben” Gomez is facing two challengers for his seat: former city commissioner Ricardo “Rick” Guerra and former San Benito mayor Celeste Zepeda Sanchez. Guerra recently resigned his seat to challenge Gomez.

Esteban M. Rodriguez, former Place 3 commissioner, is the only candidate thus far who has filed for Guerra’s now empty seat, Place 3.

In Place 2, Daniel Cortez and Deborah Ann Morales will challenge current City Commissioner Rene Villafranco.

In-Place 1, current City Commissioner Antonio Gonzalez is the only candidate who has filed for the seat.

Rio Hondo – Rio Hondo Mayor Gustavo “Gus” Olivarez is seeking re-election. Long-time Rio Hondo native Alonzo Garza Sr. is running for Commissioner Place 4. Additionally, Gerald “Jerry” Hertzog is also rumored to be running for Commissioner Place 2 but not confirmed.

SBCISD –

Place 1: Anna Garza Llanes

Place 4: Orlando Lopez; Jack Garcia

Place 5: Mary Lou Garcia; Rudy Corona

Place 6: Victor Eloy Rosas; Joseph Galarza; Ramiro M. Moreno

Place 7: Santiago Sanchez; Janie Lopez

Cameron County –

Judge, County Court No. 4: Sheila Garcia Bence

Judge, County Court No. 5: Estela Chavez- Vasquez

County Attorney: Luis V. Saenz

District Clerk: Diego Alonzo Hernandez; Laura Perez- Reyes; Mirla Veronica Deaton

Sheriff: Michael R. Galvan; Eric Garza; Omar Lucio; John Chambers

County Tax Assessor-Collector: Antonio “Tony” Yzaguirre Jr.

County Commissioner, Precinct 3: David A. Garza

Constable, Precinct 1: Daniel Holland; Pedro Delgadillo; Norman Esquivel Jr; Manuel “Manny” Hinojosa III

County Chairman: Jared Hockeman; Morgan Graham



State-

The most eyed showdown in the state races is for State Senator, District 27, where long-time incumbent Eddie Lucio Jr. is being challenged by three contenders: Sara Stapleton Barrera (Democrat), Ruben Cortez (Democrat), and Vanessa Tijerina (Republican).

Running for other State elections are the following:

Railroad Commissioner: Mark Watson; Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo; Kelly Stone; Chrysta Castaneda; James “Jim” Wright; Ryan Sitton

Chief Justice, Supreme Court: Amy Clark Meachum; Jerry Zimmerer; Nathan Hecht

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6: Larry Praeger; Kathy Cheng; Jane Bland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7: Staci Williams; Brady Voss; Jeff Boyd

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Gisela D. Triana; Peter Kelly; Brett Busby

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Elizabeth Davis Frizell; Willian Pieratt Demond; Dan Wood; Gina Parker; Bert Richardson

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Steven Miears; Tina Clinton; Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: Brandon Birmingham; David Newell

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 4: Jaime Tijerina

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6: Clarissa Silva

State Representative, District 37: Amber Medina; Alex Dominguez