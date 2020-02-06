Local and state elections nearing

By ALAN RAMIREZ
Special to the NEWS
Elections are coming up on May 2. Early voting runs from February 18 to the 28th. The last day for candidates to file for a place on the general election ballot is February 14.
San Benito – As of February 4, 2020, eight candidates have filed to run for mayor and city commission for the City of San Benito.
Current San Benito Mayor Benjamin “Ben” Gomez is facing two challengers for his seat: former city commissioner Ricardo “Rick” Guerra and former San Benito mayor Celeste Zepeda Sanchez. Guerra recently resigned his seat to challenge Gomez.
Esteban M. Rodriguez, former Place 3 commissioner, is the only candidate thus far who has filed for Guerra’s now empty seat, Place 3.
In Place 2, Daniel Cortez and Deborah Ann Morales will challenge current City Commissioner Rene Villafranco.
In-Place 1, current City Commissioner Antonio Gonzalez is the only candidate who has filed for the seat.
Rio Hondo – Rio Hondo Mayor Gustavo “Gus” Olivarez is seeking re-election. Long-time Rio Hondo native Alonzo Garza Sr. is running for Commissioner Place 4. Additionally, Gerald “Jerry” Hertzog is also rumored to be running for Commissioner Place 2 but not confirmed.
SBCISD –
Place 1: Anna Garza Llanes
Place 4: Orlando Lopez; Jack Garcia
Place 5: Mary Lou Garcia; Rudy Corona
Place 6: Victor Eloy Rosas; Joseph Galarza; Ramiro M. Moreno
Place 7: Santiago Sanchez; Janie Lopez
Cameron County –
Judge, County Court No. 4: Sheila Garcia Bence
Judge, County Court No. 5: Estela Chavez- Vasquez
County Attorney: Luis V. Saenz
District Clerk: Diego Alonzo Hernandez; Laura Perez- Reyes; Mirla Veronica Deaton
Sheriff: Michael R. Galvan; Eric Garza; Omar Lucio; John Chambers
County Tax Assessor-Collector: Antonio “Tony” Yzaguirre Jr.
County Commissioner, Precinct 3: David A. Garza
Constable, Precinct 1: Daniel Holland; Pedro Delgadillo; Norman Esquivel Jr; Manuel “Manny” Hinojosa III
County Chairman: Jared Hockeman; Morgan Graham
State-
The most eyed showdown in the state races is for State Senator, District 27, where long-time incumbent Eddie Lucio Jr. is being challenged by three contenders: Sara Stapleton Barrera (Democrat), Ruben Cortez (Democrat), and Vanessa Tijerina (Republican).
Running for other State elections are the following:
Railroad Commissioner: Mark Watson; Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo; Kelly Stone; Chrysta Castaneda; James “Jim” Wright; Ryan Sitton
Chief Justice, Supreme Court: Amy Clark Meachum; Jerry Zimmerer; Nathan Hecht
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6: Larry Praeger; Kathy Cheng; Jane Bland
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7: Staci Williams; Brady Voss; Jeff Boyd
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Gisela D. Triana; Peter Kelly; Brett Busby
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Elizabeth Davis Frizell; Willian Pieratt Demond; Dan Wood; Gina Parker; Bert Richardson
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Steven Miears; Tina Clinton; Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: Brandon Birmingham; David Newell
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 4: Jaime Tijerina
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6: Clarissa Silva
State Representative, District 37: Amber Medina; Alex Dominguez
